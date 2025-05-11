Baty went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.

All five of New York's runs in the contest came as a result of a Baty homer -- he belted a three-run shot in the fourth frame and added a two-run blast in the eighth. He's started at third base in three straight games and has gone 4-for-12 with three homers and six RBI during that span. Mark Vientos was on the bench for the first two of those contests and started at DH on Saturday, and given his mediocre results so far this season (he has a .675 OPS through 36 games), Vientos could be asked to cede more starts at the corner while Baty is swinging a hot bat.