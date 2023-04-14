Baty could replace Eduardo Escobar as the Mets' starting third baseman very soon if the veteran doesn't emerge from his early-season slump, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

After nearly winning a spot on the big-league roster this spring, Baty has kept the pressure on by going 12-for-31 (.387) to begin the year with four homers, 10 RBI and a 6:9 BB:K through eight games with Triple-A Syracuse. Escobar, meanwhile, is batting .103 (4-for-39) with a 2:11 BB:K and an average exit velocity in the fifth percentile. The Mets will give Escobar a little more time to turn things around at the plate, but if he doesn't begin producing soon, Baty is likely to get his chance.