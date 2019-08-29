The Mets promoted Baty on Thursday from their rookie-level Kingsport affiliate to short-season Brooklyn.

The 12th overall pick in June's first-year player draft, Baty will move on to his third different affiliate after slashing .236/.355/.461 between stops with Kingsport and the Mets' Gulf Coast League affiliate. The third baseman will provide Brooklyn with some reinforcement for its postseason run, which should provide some meaningful experience for the 19-year-old as he prepares for a likely assignment to a full-season affiliate in 2020.

