Baty will be promoted to Double-A Binghamton after participating in the Futures Game on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Baty has found success at the plate this season with High-A Brooklyn, slashing .309//397/.514 across 209 plate appearances. Baty will now join Binghampton, where he's likely to finish his campaign. If the infielder continues to progress as expected, he could become a candidate to be called up to the majors as soon as 2022.