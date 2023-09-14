Baty is not in the lineup Thursday versus Arizona as he undergoes imaging scans on his left groin, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Danny Mendick has joined the Mets in New York in case Baty requires a stint on the 10-day injured list. The young third baseman felt discomfort in his groin while running the bases in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks and manager Buck Showalter revealed afterward that it has been a lingering issue. Mark Vientos will handle the hot corner in Thursday's series finale.