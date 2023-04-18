Baty is not in the Mets' lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Eduardo Escobar will start at third base and bat eighth versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Baty is a big-time talent but has struggled against left-handed pitching as a professional. He should start against most -- or all? -- right-handed opponents.
More News
-
Mets' Brett Baty: Plates run in 2023 debut•
-
Mets' Brett Baty: Officially recalled from Triple-A•
-
Mets' Brett Baty: Getting call-up from Triple-A•
-
Mets' Brett Baty: Making case for promotion•
-
Mets' Brett Baty: Expected back at Triple-A on Friday•
-
Mets' Brett Baty: MRI reveals no structural damage•