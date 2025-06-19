Baty (groin) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta, but he could be available off the bench, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Ronny Mauricio will pick up a third consecutive start at third base while Baty sits due to a groin injury he suffered Sunday. The Mets were considering placing Baty on the injured list Wednesday, but he arrived at the ballpark Thursday feeling much better and showed improvement during pregame drills. That bodes well for his chances of avoiding a stint on the injured list, but it remains unclear when he'll be cleared to appear in a game again.