Baty was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Baty hit .246/.329/.493 with five home runs in 17 games with Syracuse after being sent down last month. The 23-year-old has hit only .212/.284/.332 to this point at the major-league level but should see regular playing time at third base -- at least against right-handed pitching -- down the stretch. Baty is at the hot corner and batting eighth on Friday against the Mariners.