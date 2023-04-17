The Mets recalled Baty from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday and will hit eighth while playing third base against the Dodgers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

As previously announced, Baty is officially recalled from Triple-A after scorching pitching in the International League to a 1.386 OPS. The Mets have placed Tim Locastro (back spasms) on the injured list in a corresponding move. Baty might sit occasionally against left-handed pitching, but he should see the majority of playing time at the hot corner to begin his promotion.