Baty launched two two-run home runs for Double-A Binghamton on Thursday before the game was suspended due to severe weather, Michael Avallone of MLB.com reports.

The game will be completed Friday afternoon, with the Rumble Ponies already ahead 10-1 in the top of the third inning thanks in large part to Baty's own thunder. He's been locked in a lot longer than that, however -- over his last 16 games heading into Thursday, the 22-year-old slashed .424/.506/.742 with five homers and 20 RBI. Baty has soared up prospect rankings thanks to a breakout campaign, and with third base being the one spot in the Mets' infield that doesn't seem set for 2023, a big-league debut next season seems entirely possible if he continues slugging in the high minors.