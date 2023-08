Baty was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Baty was hitting .075 with a 34 percent strikeout rate over his last 40 at-bats. Jonathan Arauz is getting promoted in a corresponding move, and Daniel Vogelbach could also see more playing time in the short term, as Mark Vientos will presumably play more third base than designated hitter in the coming days.