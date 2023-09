Baty was diagnosed Thursday with a mild left groin strain and is considered day-to-day, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Baty aggravated his groin while running the bases in the Mets' win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday and is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale, though it sounds like he might be able to avoid the 10-day injured list. Mark Vientos is playing third base for New York on Thursday as Daniel Vogelbach fills the DH role.