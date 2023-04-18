Baty went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 8-6 win against the Dodgers.

Baty was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday and was immediately placed in the starting lineup, playing third base and batting eighth. The 23-year-old grounded out in his first at-bat before coming through with a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning. Baty looks to be in line for the lion's share of playing time at the hot corner for New York moving forward, as Eduardo Escobar is batting just .125 on the campaign.