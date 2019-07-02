Baty went 1-for-5 with a grand slam for the GCL Mets on Monday.

The 12th overall pick in this year's draft has gotten his professional career off to a flying start, hitting safely in his first five games -- and while Monday's homer was his first, he's also ripped three doubles among his seven hits. Baty's 5:6 BB:K is also strong, and the 19-year-old may not be long for the Gulf Coast League, with a promotion to a more advanced rookie league or even short-season Low-A likely in his immediate future if he keeps raking.

Our Latest Stories