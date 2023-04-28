Baty went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-8 win over Washington.
Baty had his best game of the young season Thursday, collecting three hits and a walk while clubbing a solo homer off Trevor Williams in the fourth. More importantly, Baty's outing broke a streak of six consecutive games with a strikeout and was just his second game all year without being punched out. Since being called up from Triple-A, Baty owns a .321/.387/.464 slash line but continues to only be played against right-handed pitching.