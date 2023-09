Baty (groin) remains on the bench Saturday against Cincinnati.

Baty is dealing with a groin strain which is considered mild but which is costing him key at-bats as he looks to make his case for a starting role next season. The battle for playing time at the hot corner in Queens seems wide open, with both Baty (.596 OPS in 97 games) and Mark Vientos (.588 OPS in 51 games) failing to stake their claim. Fellow rookie Ronny Mauricio (.743 OPS in 11 games) will start at third base Saturday.