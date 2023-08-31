Baty will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday when major-league rosters expand, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Baty has struggled to a .212/.284/.332 batting line in 353 big-league plate appearances since his debut in late 2022, but the 23-year-old was a preseason top-100 prospect and continues to crush it at the Triple-A level. The out-of-contention Mets might as well give him regular looks at third base as they play out the string. Ronny Mauricio is also reportedly getting the call, but he can cycle in at second base, left field and maybe some shortstop.