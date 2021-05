Baty went 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs Wednesday in High-A Brooklyn's 14-0 win over Hudson Valley.

Through 11 games at High-A, the 2019 first-round pick already has six multi-hit outings on his ledger. He's sitting on a .425 average for the season, but the 21-year-old hasn't tapped into much power yet. Baty is still searching for his first home run, and all but five of his 17 hits have been singles.