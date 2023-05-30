site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Brett Baty: Sitting versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baty is absent from the lineup Tuesday versus the Phillies.
Eduardo Escobar will cover third base and bat ninth with left-hander Ranger Suarez on the mound for Philly. Mark Vientos is handling DH duties and batting fifth.
