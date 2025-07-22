Baty went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-5 win against the Angels.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring for his team with a 404-foot, two-run blast off Los Angeles lefty Tyler Anderson in the fourth. This marks the first long ball Baty has hit off a southpaw this season, as he appears to be emerging from a strong-side platoon role into an everyday one, drawing consecutive starts against left-handers. Through 255 total plate appearances, Baty is slashing .237/.295/.431 with 33 RBI and 26 runs scored.