Baty went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Cubs.

Getting his second straight start at third base, his first action since rejoining the big-league roster at the beginning of the week, Baty took Jameson Taillon deep in the second inning, one of four homers the Mets hit off the right-hander. With Mark Vientos struggling, the door could be opening for Baty to push for the starting job at the hot corner. The 25-year-old will need to show more consistency himself, however -- through 65 MLB plate appearances this year he's slashing just .210/.246/.387 with two homers and a 30.8 percent strikeout rate.