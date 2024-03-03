Baty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The 24-year-old third baseman took minor-league arm Roddery Munoz deep in the seventh inning for his first long ball of the spring. Baty established himself as one of the Mets' top prospects while coming up through the system but fell on his face in his first extended big-league action in 2023, stumbling to a .212/.275/.323 slash line over 386 plate appearances. A strong showing this spring would help reassure fantasy investors, but he'd likely need to be a complete disaster to lose the starting job at the hot corner for Opening Day.