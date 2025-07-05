Baty went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Yankees.

The 25-year-old infielder cracked his ninth home run of the season and his first since June 14. With Mark Vientos continuing to struggle -- he owns a .636 OPS in 2025 -- the door remains open for Baty to settle into a strong-side platoon role at third base going forward. Even so, Baty hasn't performed much better at the plate this year, as he's slashing just .224/.275/.410 with seven doubles, two triples and 29 RBI over 223 plate appearances.