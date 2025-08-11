Baty went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Getting the start at second base and batting eighth against Quinn Priester, Baty took the right-hander deep in the second inning. It was his 12th first long of the year and his first since July 21. Over 17 contests since the All-Star break, the 25-year-old is slashing .235/.310/.431 with three homers, one steal, six RBI and 11 runs as he fights for playing time with Jeff McNeil, Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos between second base and third base.