Baty went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

Baty singled twice and came around to score the Mets' first two runs, adding a stolen base in the seventh inning. The 25-year-old is 9-for-25 through nine August contests with three multi-hit efforts, two home runs, four RBI and seven runs scored in that span. For the season, he's slashing .239/.297/.421 with 13 homers, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored and six steals across 314 plate appearances.