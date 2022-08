Baty is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Baty has cobbled together a four-game hitting streak to bring his average (.184) closer to the Mendoza Line, but the lefty-hitting rookie could still find himself on the bench regularly against left-handers like the Dodgers' Andrew Heaney until he first proves he can master right-handed pitching. The switch-hitting Eduardo Escobar will spell Baty at third base.