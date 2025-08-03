Baty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The left-handed-hitting Baty will head to the bench for the second time in the series, both of which have come against left-handed starters. Baty could be at risk of losing out on regular starts versus right-handers, too, as Jeff McNeil will likely be in line for more time in the infield moving forward after the Mets acquired center fielder Cedric Mullins from the Orioles on Thursday. In addition to McNeil, Baty will face competition from Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos for playing time at either second base or third base.