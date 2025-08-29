Mullins is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.

Mullins finds himself on the bench Friday for the second time in the past three games, all of which have come against right-handed starting pitchers. The center fielder had been operating as a strong-side platoon player, but it appears his .695 OPS through 21 games with the Mets has begun to affect his playing time. Tyrone Taylor is receiving another start in center field for New York.