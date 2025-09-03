Mullins is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Mullins had started in each of the Mets' last four games, but he went 0-for-14 with three walks to bring his slash line down to .188/.297/.294 since he was acquired from the Orioles on July 31. Though Mullins still appears to be the Mets' preferred option in center field, his grasp on the job could be slipping a bit in light of his ongoing skid at the plate.