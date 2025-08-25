Mullins is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

The left-handed-hitting Mullins has been playing fairly regularly against southpaws since the Mets acquired him from the Orioles on July 31, but he'll take a seat Monday while the Phillies send lefty Cristopher Sanchez to the hill. With Mullins on the bench, New York will roll out a starting outfield of Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor and Juan Soto from left to right.