The Orioles traded Mullins to the Mets on Thursday in exchange for Raimon Gomez, Anthony Nunez and Chandler Marsh, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Mullins owns a .738 OPS on the season but has been on fire since the start of July, slashing .290/.346/.522 with three homers, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and six stolen bases over his last 23 games. The 30-year-old will presumably take over as the Mets' primary center fielder, which likely spells more starts at the keystone for Jeff McNeil.

