Mets' Cedric Mullins: Traded to Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles traded Mullins to the Mets on Thursday in exchange for Raimon Gomez, Anthony Nunez and Chandler Marsh, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Mullins owns a .738 OPS on the season but has been on fire since the start of July, slashing .290/.346/.522 with three homers, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and six stolen bases over his last 23 games. The 30-year-old will presumably take over as the Mets' primary center fielder, which likely spells more starts at the keystone for Jeff McNeil.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Powers up in win•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Hits 100th career homer in rout•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Exiting lineup Thursday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Sitting Saturday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Taking seat in first game of day•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Out against left-hander•