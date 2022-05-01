Acosta (elbow) debuted April 13 at High-A Brooklyn and has made three starts for the affiliate, covering six innings and giving up eight earned runs on seven hits and seven walks while striking out six.

The 23-year-old is back in action in affiliated ball for the first time since 2019 after the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season and then a prolonged recovery from Tommy John surgery kept him from pitching for two years. The early results for the right-hander haven't been encouraging, and he could be at risk of moving to Brooklyn's bullpen if he fails to turn things around in his subsequent outings.