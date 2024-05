The Mets returned Nunez to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

As expected, Nunez will head back to Syracuse one day after he was called up to serve as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Nunez appeared in relief in the Mets' 3-0 loss in the second game of the twin bill, covering two scoreless innings while giving up one hit and one walk and striking out three.