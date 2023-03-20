Stewart went 4-for-4 in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, hitting for the cycle and driving in four runs.

The seventh-inning homer off Chris Stratton was Stewart's first of the spring, but the former Oriole has been taking advantage of every opportunity he's gotten in camp, going 10-for-22 (.455) with a 7:6 BB:K. If Brandon Nimmo (ankle) ends up beginning the regular season on the injured list, Stewart might squeak onto the 26-man roster, but he appears to be behind Tim Locastro in that battle. As a veteran player on an NRI, however, Stewart's hot bat could earn the 29-year-old a look from a team with a bigger need for outfield depth if he doesn't make the cut for the Mets.