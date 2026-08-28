Pitre is batting .300 (9-for-30) with two doubles, one triple, one steal and a 4:4 BB:K over eight games since being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on Aug. 18.

Part of the package the Mets received from the Rays for Freddy Peralta, Pitre's elite contact skills and plate discipline have fueled a breakout campaign that saw him produce a .335/.437/.465 slash line in 47 Double-A games between Montgomery and Binghamton prior to his promotion. The 23-year-old has primarily played second base this season, but New York has another top keystone prospect racing up the ladder in Mitch Voit. Pitre's lack of power creates questions about whether his profile can survive as an everyday player in the majors a la Luis Arraez, or whether he'll eventually have to settle for a utility role.