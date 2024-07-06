Alvarez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Alvarez went 1-for-3 in Friday's 14-2 loss to Pittsburgh, during which he was struck in the left elbow by a 99 mph fastball from Paul Skenes in the fourth inning, per Pat Ragazzo of SI.com. Luis Torrens will start behind home plate Saturday and bat sixth against Pirates southpaw Bailey Falter.
