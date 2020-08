Alvarez was added Saturday to the team's player pool and assigned to the Mets' alternate training site, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Although listed as a catcher, Alvarez has the potential to line up at any position on the field for the Mets. He has good pop in his bat but needs to work on his defense. He joins fellow top prospects Andres Gimenez and Matthew Allan at the team's training site, although a callup to the big-league roster is not imminent.