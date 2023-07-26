Alvarez (hand) is starting at catcher and batting eighth Wednesday versus the Yankees.
Alvarez was removed from Tuesday's game after taking a pitch off his right hand, but X-rays came back negative and he's good to go for Wednesday's series finale against the Yanks. The 21-year-old catcher holds a strong .792 OPS with 19 home runs and 41 RBI through 260 major-league plate appearances this season.
