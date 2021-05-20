Alvarez (lower body) will catch and bat third for Low-A St. Lucie in Thursday's game against the Palm Beach.

Alvarez limped off the field in a May 12 game against Daytona after a collision at the plate, but the injury only proved to be a minor concern for the Mets' top catching prospect. He returned to action three days later, and he's now 3-for-11 in his first three games back in the lineup. Perhaps in a preview of what could become a regular battery down the road, the 20-year-old Alvarez will be catching rehabbing Mets ace Jacob deGrom (side) on Thursday.