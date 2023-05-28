Alvarez will start at catcher and bat second in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Alvarez has hit near the bottom of the order for the majority of the season, but he'll climb into the two hole while the Mets face lefty Austin Gomber on Sunday. The 21-year-old backstop has swung the bat well as of late and is coming off a two-hit performance Saturday in which he slugged a three-run home run in the Mets' 10- 7 loss. If Alvarez continues to swing a hot stick, its possible he'll earn more opportunities to hit near the top of the lineup versus right-handers, too.