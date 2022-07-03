Alvarez was informed Saturday that he is being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 20-year-old is expected to join the Mets' top minor-league affiliate Monday. Alvarez finishes his time with Double-A Binghamton with a .277/.368/.553 line, 18 homers and 47 RBI in 67 games -- beyond impressive for his age at that level. Alvarez is widely considered the Mets' top prospect and one of the top catching prospects in all of baseball. If he picks up where he left off, Alvarez could get a look in Queens before the end of the 2022 season.