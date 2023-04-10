Alvarez went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

Getting the start behind the plate and batting eighth, Alvarez got the Mets on the board in the second inning with a single that brought home Mark Canha, although he also struck out twice. Manager Buck Showalter has made it clear he prefers Tomas Nido's defense and game-calling at catcher to Alvarez's, but with the team's offense struggling early, the 21-year-old top prospect could find his way into the lineup frequently at either catcher or DH if he can make an impact with his bat.