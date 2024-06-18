Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Monday's win against Texas.
Alvarez singled and scored in the fifth inning before delivering RBI base hits in the sixth and eighth frames. He entered Monday's game in a 2-for-14 (.143) slump since returning from the injured list. Alvarez produced his first multi-hit game since April 11. He's now slashing .243/.282/.338 with 12 RBI through 23 games this season.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Resting for day game•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Activated from injured list•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Resumes rehab in Brooklyn•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Return could be delayed•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Set to catch on consecutive days•