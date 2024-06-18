Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Monday's win against Texas.

Alvarez singled and scored in the fifth inning before delivering RBI base hits in the sixth and eighth frames. He entered Monday's game in a 2-for-14 (.143) slump since returning from the injured list. Alvarez produced his first multi-hit game since April 11. He's now slashing .243/.282/.338 with 12 RBI through 23 games this season.