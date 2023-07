Alvarez went 4-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Alvarez's home run streak ended at three games, but he was able to put up a third straight multi-hit effort. The catcher has gone 10-for-22 (.455) over six games in July, matching his total number of hits from his last 19 contests in June. The upward trend has him at a .241/.297/.512 slash line with 16 home runs, 34 RBI and 29 runs scored through 219 plate appearances.