Alvarez isn't in the Mets' lineup Friday against Cincinnati, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez will get a day off Friday despite collecting a hit in each of his last three games -- including a home run Tuesday. Omar Narvaez will start behind the plate and bat ninth while Alvarez sits.
