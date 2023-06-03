Alvarez isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Alvarez is currently in the middle of an 0-for-10 stretch at the plate across his last three games, so he'll get a day off Saturday to regroup. Tomas Nido will take over behind the plate for New York and bat ninth.
