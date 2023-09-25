Mets manager Buck Showalter said after Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies that Alvarez is dealing with a finger contusion after being hit on the left hand by two foul tips, Dan Gelston of the Associated Press reports.

The injury doesn't sound like anything that will result in Alvarez being shut down for the final week of the season, but it could provide further reason to continue to limit the young backstop's workload. Alvarez had already been splitting reps behind the plate with Omar Narvaez throughout September, so Showalter could lean more heavily on Narvaez as the team's No. 1 catcher for the final six contests. After going 0-for-2 prior to his departure Sunday, Alvarez is now hitless in 13 at-bats over his last six games, dropping his season-long batting average to .211.