The Mets optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's game at Philadelphia, but the Mets will still send him to the minors with a .236/.319/.333 slash line and 27.5 percent strikeout rate through 35 contests this year. The 23-year-old started to revamp his swing mechanics during the offseason, but his spring training was interrupted by a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, which sidelined him for the first month of the regular season. The Mets are likely sending Alvarez down to continue working on his swing, and he should return to the big club once he straightens out his mechanics. Hayden Senger was called up in a corresponding move to serve as New York's backup catcher, while Luis Torrens is poised to take over the No. 1 job.