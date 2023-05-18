Alvarez is out of the lineup Thursday against the Rays because he is "dinged up," Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

It doesn't sound like anything overly concerning for the young catcher, who hit a game-tying three-run homer in the ninth inning of Wednesday's comeback win over Tampa Bay. He caught all 10 innings in the 8-7 victory. Michael Perez will start behind the plate in Thursday's matinee.