Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

The Mets' first three runs all came on third-inning solo shots, and it was Alvarez who kicked off the barrage. The rookie catcher snapped a 15-game power drought with the blast, a stretch in which he batted a woeful .111 (5-for-45) with only one RBI, and on the season Alvarez's slash line has swooned to .217/.273/.467, albeit with 13 homers in 59 games.